A yet-to-be-identified girl has been reported dead three days after she was allegedly gang-raped by some boys in a hotel room in Amukpe community in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.
The remains of the deceased was already decaying when it was found under the …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2KLkUS5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The remains of the deceased was already decaying when it was found under the …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2KLkUS5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]