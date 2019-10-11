This week, on Thursday 10th of October, Ghanaian music star Becca hosted an intimate dinner for some of the female music stars in the Nigerian entertainment industry.
It was a night out for the girls as they hugged, ate together and shared stories. The intimate event was attended by Tiwa Savage, Saeon, …
via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2peZZym
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
It was a night out for the girls as they hugged, ate together and shared stories. The intimate event was attended by Tiwa Savage, Saeon, …
via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2peZZym
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[109]