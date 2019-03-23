World Girls of Any Age Can Be Married in Bangladesh With New Law – Global Citizen

#1
A vague new child marriage law in Bangladesh invokes the parental permission loophole setting no minimum age for marriage — an astounding turn of events that has human rights groups up in arms.

Over half of girls (52%) marry before the age of 18 in Bangladesh, and of those …



Read more via Global Citizen – https://ift.tt/2mDjVIM

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top