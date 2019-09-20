Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has appealed to Nigerians across the country to give birth to only children they can cater for.The Kano Monarch who spoke at the opening of the 108th edition of Islamic Vocation Course (IVC) organized by the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Zone B, stated that the Almajiri menace that has plagued the northern region of Nigeria is not a religious issue but a social issue that needs urgent attention.Sanusi also implored male Muslim faithfuls to only marry the number of women they can take care of as there is need to educate every child especially the out-of-school children