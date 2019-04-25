According to the latest stats released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), internet users increased from 113.8 million in January to 114.73 million in February.
Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa by Pulse’s analysis shows that Globacom Nigeria lost 114, 268 subscribers, while 9mobile lost 74,031 internet subscribers within the period. 9mobile …
