The 2016 CAF awards gala held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on January 5, 2017, to celebrate Africa’s best. Algeria and Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez won the biggest prize on the night as he was crowned the best player on the continent for the year 2016, edging Algeria’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Senegal’s Sadio Mane. Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari was also honoured with the CAF Platinum award, while Kelechi Iheanacho and Iheanacho were among other winners on the night. Here is the full list of award winners Uganda: National team of the year Super Falcons: Women’s national team of the year Mamelodi Sundowns: Club of the year Kelechi Iheanacho: Most promising talent Alex Iwobi: Youth player of the year Pitso Mosimane: Coach of the year Asisat Oshoala: Women’s player of the year Bakary Papa Gassama: Referee of the year Laurent Pokou and Emilienne Mbango: Legend awards Denis ONYANGO: Player of the year based in Africa Team of the year: Goalkeeper: Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns) Defenders: Serge AURIER (Cote d’Ivoire & Paris Saint-Germain), Aymen ABDENNOUR (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric BAILLY (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce LOMALISA (DR Congo & AS Vita) Midfielders: Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan DOLLY (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns), Forwards: Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City) Football Leader award: Manuel Lopes Nasciment the President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation CAF Platinum award: Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari African Player of the year: Riyad Mahrez