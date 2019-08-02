MTN Nigeria has received N2.6bn part-payment of interconnect debt from Globacom, sources familiar with the issue confirmed on Thursday.
It was gathered that the industry regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission, had intervened in the debt issue, which led to partial disconnection of calls from Glo to MTN subscribers...
