JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Glo Pays N2.6 Billion Interconnectivity Debt To MTN – Nairaland

#1
MTN Nigeria has received N2.6bn part-payment of interconnect debt from Globacom, sources familiar with the issue confirmed on Thursday.

It was gathered that the industry regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission, had intervened in the debt issue, which led to partial disconnection of calls from Glo to MTN subscribers...

glo.jpg

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2ysAFGK

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top