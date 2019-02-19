Globacom and Huawei Technologies have partnered to reward Nigerian students across institutions in the country with a combination of high-end smartphones and super-fast internet service.
The program, targeted at 30 universities and 150 Nigerian students, would be offering free Huawei smartphones loaded with six …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2IlPlzd
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The program, targeted at 30 universities and 150 Nigerian students, would be offering free Huawei smartphones loaded with six …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2IlPlzd
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]