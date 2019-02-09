Business Globacom to expand 4G capacity in Nigeria – Nairametrics

#1
Nigeria’s second national carrier, Globacom will devote several billions into the expansion of its network in the country.

Nairametrics had reported that the Mike Adenuga-led company gained 2 million new subscribers more than any other network in the telecoms sector last year. Growth is the driver Group Chief Technical Director …



Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2SfHTdk

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[11]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top