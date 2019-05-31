World GM fungus ‘kills 99% of malaria mosquitoes’ – BBC News

#1
A fungus – genetically enhanced to produce spider toxin – can rapidly kill huge numbers of the mosquitoes that spread malaria, a study suggests.

Trials, which took place in Burkina Faso, showed mosquito populations collapsed by 99% within 45 days. The researchers say …



Read more via BBC News – https://bbc.in/2WyP3e3

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top