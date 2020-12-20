Entertainment Go for plastic surgery if you can afford it, Nengi tells women – First Reports News


Go for plastic surgery if you can afford it, Nengi tells women - First Reports

The second runner-up of the Big Brother Naija (Lockdown Edition), Rebecca ‘Nengi’ Hampson, better known as Nengi has advised women who are not so proud of their body to do the needful. The beautiful reality show star who had to go through surgery to enhance her body said, “I think we are past...
