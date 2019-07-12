Tunisia reached their first Africa Cup of Nations semi-final since 2004 as they ended Madagascar’s fairytale run.
The Eagles of Carthage, who will face Senegal in Sunday’s last-four tie, led through Ferjani Sassi’s deflected shot from the edge of the box. …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/30oNPQS
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Eagles of Carthage, who will face Senegal in Sunday’s last-four tie, led through Ferjani Sassi’s deflected shot from the edge of the box. …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/30oNPQS
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[14]