Metro God is Good bus crashes, scores injured after driver allegedly slept off on steering – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
No fewer than 10 persons were seriously injured as severally others narrowly escaped death in an auto crash involving a bus belonging to God is Good Transport Company.

It was gathered that the incident happened after the driver allegedly slept off on the steering along Benin-Lagos Road, …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2I5mivQ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top