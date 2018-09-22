No fewer than 10 persons were seriously injured as severally others narrowly escaped death in an auto crash involving a bus belonging to God is Good Transport Company.
It was gathered that the incident happened after the driver allegedly slept off on the steering along Benin-Lagos Road, …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2I5mivQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
It was gathered that the incident happened after the driver allegedly slept off on the steering along Benin-Lagos Road, …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2I5mivQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]