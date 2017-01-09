The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards held on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. See full list of winners: MOVIES Best Supporting Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals Best Original Score La La Land Best Original Song, Motion Picture “City of Stars,” La La Land Best Supporting Actress Viola Davis, Fences Best Actor, Musical or Comedy Ryan Gosling, La La Land Best Screenplay Damien Chazelle, La La Land Best Animated Film Zootopia Best Foreign-Language Film Elle Best Director Damian Chazelle, La La Land Best Actress, Musical or Comedy Emma Stone, La La Land Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy La La Land Best Actor, Drama Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea Best Actress, Drama Isabelle Huppert, Elle Best Picture, Drama Moonlight TELEVISION Best Actor, Television Drama Billie Bob Thornton, Goliath Best Actress, Television Series Comedy or Musical Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish Best Television Series Comedy or Musical Atlanta Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television Sara Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Olivia Colman, The Night Manager Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager Best Actress, Television Drama Claire Foy, The Crown Best Television Drama The Crown, Netflix Best Actor, Television Series Comedy or Musical Donald Glover, Atlanta