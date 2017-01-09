Submit Post Advertise

Entertainment Golden Globe Awards 2017: FULL LIST of Winners

    The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards held on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

    Golden Globe Awards.jpg

    See full list of winners:

    MOVIES

    Best Supporting Actor
    Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

    Best Original Score
    La La Land

    Best Original Song, Motion Picture
    “City of Stars,” La La Land

    Best Supporting Actress
    Viola Davis, Fences

    Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
    Ryan Gosling, La La Land

    Best Screenplay
    Damien Chazelle, La La Land

    Best Animated Film
    Zootopia

    Best Foreign-Language Film
    Elle

    Best Director
    Damian Chazelle, La La Land

    Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
    Emma Stone, La La Land

    Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
    La La Land

    Best Actor, Drama
    Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

    Best Actress, Drama
    Isabelle Huppert, Elle

    Best Picture, Drama
    Moonlight

    TELEVISION

    Best Actor, Television Drama
    Billie Bob Thornton, Goliath

    Best Actress, Television Series Comedy or Musical
    Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

    Best Television Series Comedy or Musical
    Atlanta

    Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    Sara Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

    Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
    Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

    Best Actress, Television Drama
    Claire Foy, The Crown

    Best Television Drama
    The Crown, Netflix

    Best Actor, Television Series Comedy or Musical
    Donald Glover, Atlanta
     
