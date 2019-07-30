JustForex Trading - Start Now

Georgia Oboh gave it her best shot but painfully ended up short in her bid to secure qualification for the final round of the Women’s British Open.

The young Nigerian professional golfer was three strokes outside the cut line, even though she salvaged an even par 72 …

read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/331gtJR

