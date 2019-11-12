The Gombe state House of Assembly has sacked its deputy speaker, a new report has shown.
According to Punch Metro, the Deputy Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly Hon. Shuaibu Haruna, has been impeached.....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/32MbRq0
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to Punch Metro, the Deputy Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly Hon. Shuaibu Haruna, has been impeached.....
Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/32MbRq0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]