The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it will build digital literacy centre to promote Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) progamme at the NYSC camp in Ussele-Uku, Delta.
The Director-General of NYSC, Maj-Gen. Sule Zakari, represented by the Director of …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2KaYNGA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Director-General of NYSC, Maj-Gen. Sule Zakari, represented by the Director of …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2KaYNGA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[27]