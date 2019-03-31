Entertainment GOOD NEWS!! Wizkid Announces Coming Of Another Drake Collaboration – Naijaloaded

#1
This might be another great news for all team Wizkid both home and abroad as the Starboy is set to drop another Drake collaboration.

Wizkid hinted fans about the new song with Drake at the Press Conference of his Canada tour in Toronto …



