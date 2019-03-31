This might be another great news for all team Wizkid both home and abroad as the Starboy is set to drop another Drake collaboration.
Wizkid hinted fans about the new song with Drake at the Press Conference of his Canada tour in Toronto …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2TKiog3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Wizkid hinted fans about the new song with Drake at the Press Conference of his Canada tour in Toronto …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2TKiog3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[32]