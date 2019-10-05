Former president Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the allegations raised against him in the memoir of former British prime minister, David Cameron.
Cameron had in his memoir claimed that Jonathan refused help when Boko Haram kidnapped...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2Is8VaF
Get More Nigeria Political News
Cameron had in his memoir claimed that Jonathan refused help when Boko Haram kidnapped...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2Is8VaF
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[3]