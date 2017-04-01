Submit Post Advertise

Politics Goodluck Jonathan's SSCE Results Released [PHOTO]

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Apr 1, 2017 at 7:11 PM.

  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex

    Reno Omokri, former media aide to former President, Goodluck Jonathan has released the Secondary school level results of his former principal.

    Mr. Omokri, on his twitter timeline called on those calling Mr. Jonathan "clueless" to show their own champion O'level results.

    "Message to all those who call/called @GEJonathan 'clueless'!" he tweeted with a picture of the results.

    This is coming after Senator Dino Melaye's certificate scandal and Presidency reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari's certificate.
     

    RemmyAlex, Apr 1, 2017 at 7:11 PM
  friday ugochukwu

    friday ugochukwu

    Hmmm, all this result ish with politicians. I don't just get it
     
    friday ugochukwu, Apr 1, 2017 at 7:25 PM
  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex

    when the beautiful ones are not contesting...
     
    RemmyAlex, Apr 1, 2017 at 7:53 PM
