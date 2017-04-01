Reno Omokri, former media aide to former President, Goodluck Jonathan has released the Secondary school level results of his former principal. Mr. Omokri, on his twitter timeline called on those calling Mr. Jonathan "clueless" to show their own champion O'level results. "Message to all those who call/called @GEJonathan 'clueless'!" he tweeted with a picture of the results. See photo he tweeted: This is coming after Senator Dino Melaye's certificate scandal and Presidency reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari's certificate.