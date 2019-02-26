Business Google’s Free Wi-Fi Offer Could Be Illegal – NCC – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The nation’s telecom regulatory body, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has said Google’s seeming generous offer of free Wi-Fi in the country could be illegal and obscured by conditions that do not grant the commission supervisory rights.

This is contained in a letter from NCC to the Presidential …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Vj6qLF

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top