Google and Facebook Inc. are facing a regulatory crackdown in Australia after an inquiry highlighted concerns about their market power and impact on the media industry, adding to a barrage of global action against the technology giants.
A final report from Australia’s competition watchdog released on Friday called for …
Read more via TIME – https://ift.tt/2K20djg
Get more World News
A final report from Australia’s competition watchdog released on Friday called for …
Read more via TIME – https://ift.tt/2K20djg
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]