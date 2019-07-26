JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Google announces new products for Nigeria – Premium Times

#1
Google on Wednesday announced the introduction of a dedicated travel mode in Google Maps to provide directions and navigation for motorcycles in Nigeria.

This will also be available in Benin Republic, Ghana, Rwanda, Togo and Uganda from Wednesday, the company said at the third Google for …

google nigeria news.JPG

Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/32SW3Tg

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[106]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Volerant

Volerant

Member
#2
I bet it's something really good, but you know all that GPS systems and such are pretty useless over time if something fells off, see my point ? You can train your brain as well by doing some good manual tasks with each on those roads.
 
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top