Amaka Igwe was a Nigerian filmmaker and broadcasting executive. Igwe was the owner of Top Radio 90.9 Lagos and Amaka Igwe Studios.
she was recognized as one of the second generation filmmakers who helped begin the video film era of Nigerian cinema....
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2SHA13g
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
she was recognized as one of the second generation filmmakers who helped begin the video film era of Nigerian cinema....
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2SHA13g
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]