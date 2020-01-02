Entertainment Google Celebrates Late Nollywood Filmmaker With Doodle (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
Amaka Igwe was a Nigerian filmmaker and broadcasting executive. Igwe was the owner of Top Radio 90.9 Lagos and Amaka Igwe Studios.

she was recognized as one of the second generation filmmakers who helped begin the video film era of Nigerian cinema....

amaka.JPG

via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2SHA13g

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top