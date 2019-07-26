JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Google Partners With Mr Eazi’s Empawa To Support Nigerian Artists – Jaguda.com

#1
Google Nigeria has officially announced it would be partnering with Mr Eazi’s Empawa to support 10 emerging Nigerian artist.

“We will support 10 emerging Nigerian artists to help build their craft, increase their fanbase and connect with the world through @YouTube. ...

google and mr. eazi.JPG

via Jaguda.com – https://ift.tt/2YafGb7

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[94]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top