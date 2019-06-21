advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Google will not be launching a sequel to last year’s Pixel Slate tablet, according to Business Insider and Computer World, and will instead focus its Chrome OS hardware efforts on traditional laptop devices like the Pixelbook.

“For Google’s first-party hardware efforts, we’ll be focusing on Chrome OS laptops …

