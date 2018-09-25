Business Google to lift ban on cryptocurrency advertising next month – TODAY.NG

#1
Google will resume accepting cryptocurrency-related online advertising after previously banning such ads earlier this year, according to a report from CNBCtoday.

Lifting the ban will allow regulated crypto exchanges to purchase ads through Google’s platform in the US and Japan starting next month...



Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2OTQsoJ

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top