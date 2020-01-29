In the future, Google Translate will be able to transcribe long lectures while translating it into another language in real time.
The tech giant has demonstrated the upcoming feature at an event in San Francisco where it demoed some of its artificial intelligence projects....
Read more via Engadget – https://ift.tt/2U4LDOt
