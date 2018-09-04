Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

World GOP Official Resigns After Calling Black NFL Players ‘Baboons’ – HuffPost UK

#1
A Republican official in Pennsylvania who made several racist Facebook posts last year in response to NFL players kneeling during the national anthem has resigned.

Carla Maloney, the secretary of the Republican Committee of Beaver County, repeatedly referred to black NFL players as “baboons,” according to the Beaver …



Read more via HuffPost UK – https://ift.tt/2Cjg3VX

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[128]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top