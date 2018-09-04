A Republican official in Pennsylvania who made several racist Facebook posts last year in response to NFL players kneeling during the national anthem has resigned.
Carla Maloney, the secretary of the Republican Committee of Beaver County, repeatedly referred to black NFL players as “baboons,” according to the Beaver …
Read more via HuffPost UK – https://ift.tt/2Cjg3VX
Get more World News
Carla Maloney, the secretary of the Republican Committee of Beaver County, repeatedly referred to black NFL players as “baboons,” according to the Beaver …
Read more via HuffPost UK – https://ift.tt/2Cjg3VX
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[128]