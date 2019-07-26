JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Gov Akeredolu’s Wife Leads Walk Against Rape – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

#1
Ondo State Governor’s wife Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu on Wednesday in Akure, the state capital led women on a sensitisation walk against alarming rate of rape in the state.

She called for legislations that would ensure stiffer penalties for rapists, child abusers and predators.The walk is coming on …

walk.JPG

Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2ZcJ0Kf

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[96]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top