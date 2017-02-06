Submit Post Advertise

Metro Gov Ambode to Banish Danfo Buses From Lagos This Year

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Feb 6, 2017 at 7:37 PM. Views count: 124

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Governor Akinwumi Ambode has revealed plans to rid lagos state of its ubiquitous yellow buses.

    He said this at the 14th Annual Lecture of the Centre for Value and Leadership with theme: “Living Well Together, Tomorrow: The Challenge of Africa’s Future Cities” held in Lagos.

    “I tell you what, I want to banish yellow buses from Lagos this year," he said.

    “My dream of ensuring that Lagos becomes a true megacity will not be actualised with the presence of these yellow buses on Lagos roads” Ambode said.
     

    Lequte, Feb 6, 2017 at 7:37 PM
  2. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Good move. But please, provide an alternative. But really, I'm going to miss all the many stories (fiction, nonfiction) tied around the yellow pulses. @Jules Those stories, description - with the yellow buses make Lagos a beautiful and desirable place to be.
     
    Oluogunjobi, Feb 6, 2017 at 7:43 PM
