Governor Akinwumi Ambode has revealed plans to rid lagos state of its ubiquitous yellow buses. He said this at the 14th Annual Lecture of the Centre for Value and Leadership with theme: “Living Well Together, Tomorrow: The Challenge of Africa’s Future Cities” held in Lagos. “I tell you what, I want to banish yellow buses from Lagos this year," he said. “My dream of ensuring that Lagos becomes a true megacity will not be actualised with the presence of these yellow buses on Lagos roads” Ambode said.