Politics Gov Amosun Loses As APC Affirms Dapo Abiodun Winner of Ogun Governoship primary - Premium Times

#1
Hours after Adams Oshiomhole met with the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, and some of his fellow governors, the APC headquarters gave a verdict against the Ogun governor’s interest.

The APC in Ogun, led by Mr Amosun, had adopted Adekunle Akinlabi, a federal lawmaker, as its ‘consensus’ governorship candidate despite the protest of several other aspirants.




READ MORE HERE
 
[206]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top