Hours after Adams Oshiomhole met with the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, and some of his fellow governors, the APC headquarters gave a verdict against the Ogun governor’s interest.
The APC in Ogun, led by Mr Amosun, had adopted Adekunle Akinlabi, a federal lawmaker, as its ‘consensus’ governorship candidate despite the protest of several other aspirants.
READ MORE HERE
The APC in Ogun, led by Mr Amosun, had adopted Adekunle Akinlabi, a federal lawmaker, as its ‘consensus’ governorship candidate despite the protest of several other aspirants.
READ MORE HERE