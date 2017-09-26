Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state is set to declare his intention to run for President in 2019 on Thursday at the Golden Hall, Chelsea Hotel, Abuja at 11 a.m. The Governor's Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said that Fayose, in a letter addressed to leaders of the PDP, said his ambition to be president was without prejudice to the party’s position, but in the overall interest of the party and Nigeria. The letter read; “It is with deep sense of responsibility that I write to inform you of my intention to seek the ticket/mandate of our party to contest the 2019 Presidential election, considering your support and commitment towards our great party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) it becomes imperative to keep you informed and seek your support. “This ambition, however, is without prejudice to our party’s position, but in the overall interest of the party and our country. “I urge that all hands should be on deck to ensure victory at the 2019 presidential election. “Accept the assurances of my highest regards as a determined presidential hopeful.” Speaking about his chances of winning, he said: “I have (a) penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand, I will take it. I’m going straight to that Villa. I’m the next president.”