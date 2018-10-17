Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has taken the lead as one of the first governors to sign into law the bill granting financial autonomy to the state legislature.
Inspired by the action of President Muhammadu Buhari, who few months ago assented to the bill for an autonomy …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2CQCHEX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Inspired by the action of President Muhammadu Buhari, who few months ago assented to the bill for an autonomy …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2CQCHEX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]