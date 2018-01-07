The Kogi state government has announced the sacking of 1,774 workers as well as 8 permanent secretaries and directors of its agencies. The affected staff were served with their termination letters in December. The 1,667 workers were sacked because they got employment with fake certificates. They were uncovered during the screening carried out by the state government in 2016 and 2017. The permanent secretaries and directors were relieved of their duty "in the interest of the public" according to the government.