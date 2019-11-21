Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai has appointed eight more aides including Ahmed Maiyaki, the spokesman of former Gov. Mukhtar Ramalan-Yero.
A statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna, …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/338Yd02
Get More Nigeria Political News
A statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna, …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/338Yd02
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[27]