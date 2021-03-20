Metro Gov Ganduje vows to deal with those behind ‘fake’ dollar video – First Reports News


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
firstreportsonline.com

Gov Ganduje vows to deal with those behind 'fake' dollar video — First Reports

All those behind the viral video that appeared to show Kano Governor Umar Ganduje pocketing wads of dollars would be dealt with, the 71-year-old has said. The video, said to have been recorded in 2017, was published in 2018 by online-based newspaper Daily Nigerian which alleged the money was...
firstreportsonline.com firstreportsonline.com
 

Similar threads

C
Metro Gov Ganduje mourns the passing of Kwankwaso – Olisa.tv
Replies
0
Views
343
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Metro Edo 2020: Gov. Ganduje blows hot, vows to end Obaseki’s ambition - PM News
Replies
0
Views
741
ese
E
C
Metro Audio: Gov Umahi’s aide threatens to kill Peoples Gazette journalists over corruption report – First Reports
Replies
0
Views
385
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro Governor Ganduje reacts to death of Musa Saleh Kwankwaso – Legit.ng
Replies
0
Views
355
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro NLC Knocks Governor Ganduje, Gives Him Serious Warning Over Deduction of Workers Salary – Tori News
Replies
0
Views
425
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top