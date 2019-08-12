Mr. John Maiyaki, an ex-aide to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, has taken the governor and his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu, to the Conduct of Conduct Bureau (CCB).
He accused them of misconduct and abuse of office through issuance of a proclamation for the inauguration of the House …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/33sigYR
Get More Nigeria Political News
He accused them of misconduct and abuse of office through issuance of a proclamation for the inauguration of the House …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/33sigYR
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]