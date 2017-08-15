The Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has accused Nnamdi Kanu of deceiving the Igbos with the agitation for Biafra. He said this at the presentation of staff of office and Certificate of recognition to traditional rulers on Monday. “On IPOB, the cloud is gathering, nobody is talking, even our traditional rulers, pastors and leaders. This is bad for our people. If you will remember vividly that few years ago, during the civil War, it was a similar story. That was how it all started. At that time, we believed that the Ohafia warriors would be able to fight and disseminate the North”. Okorocha added: “Now we are being deceived that IPOB will drive away Nigeria and give us Biafra. Even our Pastors, men of God and some leaders in the rural areas, nobody is speaking out against this action and the song of war is coming gradually like a desert encroachment. We fought the war and it was believed that the Igbos would learn from it but they still went ahead and developing the resources of other regions. “There are five million Igbo living outside the shores of Igbo region. Any form of war will cause the Igbos over three trillion naira loss in properties and assets. No sane person will spread the message of division and war because it does not benefit the Igbo in any way. I urge you traditional rulers to speak against it and educate your people on the true state of things. Igbo need to build bridge of unity across the nation”.