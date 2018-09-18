Politics Gov primary: Lagos APC picks Salvador, Pedro, five others to screen aspirants – Punch Newspapers

#1
The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has set up a seven-man committee to screen aspirants for the October 4 state assembly primary.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, inaugurated the committee on Tuesday at the …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2Da9CFd

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top