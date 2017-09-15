The Rivers State Governor, Gov Wike has expressed disdain at the attack on residents of Oyigbo by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The Governor in a broadcast on the current security situation in the State and parts of the country reaffirmed his commitment to the corporate existence of the country. He expressed worry over the recent activities of IPOB in the state and maintained that no group is allowed to distabilize the state under any guise of agitation. Some members of IPOB had engaged in a communal clash with the Hausa community on Monday Oyigbo is a border town between Rivers and Abia state and the communal clash was said to have led to an unconfirmed number of casualties recorded and properties destroyed. The Deputy Director, Public Relations of 6 Division Nigerian Army, Colonel Aminu Illiasu, confirmed that he received some distress calls from some residents of the Oyibgo community who claimed that some IPOB members were unleashing mayhem in the area.