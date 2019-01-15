Business Government borrows N1.16 trillion from equity market – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
To finance its fiscal and infrastructure deficits owing to paucity of funds, the Federal Government had borrowed about N1.16 trillion from the equities market in 2018, including the maiden N100 billion Sukuk designed to fund critical road network across the country....



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2M8t8CO

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top