Politics Governor Ajimobi Loses Four Of Four Announced Local Governments In Oyo South – Nairaland

#1
Official senatorial results for four of the nine local governments in Oyo South Senatorial District have been announced. The senatorial candidate of the ruling APC in the state, Abiola Ajimobi, lost in all four.

Mr Ajimobi, the outgoing governor of Oyo State, seeks to return to the Senate to …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2XmydwD

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]
Dangote 3x

Dangote 3x

New Member
#2
#2
This is to inform the general public that both individuals and distributors can now order Dán-gote3XCement directly from the factory at a promo price of 130O Naira minimum for purchase is from 1OO bags and above and a trailer load of 600bags and 900bags,kindly contact sales manager Mr Adebayo on 07064676625 Note Delivery is two working days after Booking and it nation wide!!! Cost of loading, offloading and transportation is #300 per bag and must be paid before we ensure your supply!! THANKS https://chat.whatsapp.com/GUcwP55DY4R99MN7Xm0NyW
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top