Official senatorial results for four of the nine local governments in Oyo South Senatorial District have been announced. The senatorial candidate of the ruling APC in the state, Abiola Ajimobi, lost in all four.
Mr Ajimobi, the outgoing governor of Oyo State, seeks to return to the Senate to …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2XmydwD
Get More Nigeria Political News
Mr Ajimobi, the outgoing governor of Oyo State, seeks to return to the Senate to …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2XmydwD
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]