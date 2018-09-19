Following the viral report alleging that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has personally dumped his ambition to seek a second term in office, the Governor has distanced himself from the report saying it is falsehood.In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna, he noted that there is no iota of truth in the report adding that the message did not emanate from the Governor.