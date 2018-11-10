Politics Governor Dankwambo’s Junior Brother And 2000 Supporters Dump PDP For APC – Nairaland

#1
Ahead of 2019 general elections , about 2000 supporters of People Democratic Party in Gombe State have defected to the All Progressives Congress APC in the State including by the younger brother of Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo Buhari Dankwambo came after the failed efforts of his brother and some political …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2z0CZ8u

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[115]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top