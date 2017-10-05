Submit Post Advertise

Politics Governor Dickson Reshuffles Cabinet

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 5, 2017 at 2:56 PM. Views count: 82

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson, on Wednesday redeployed two commissioners just as he swore in his former Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, as the new Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

    The former Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Jonathan Obuebite, was moved to the Ministry of Education.

    The former Commissioner for Education, Mr. Markson Fefegha, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Mineral Resources.

    Dickson said, ‘’Mr. Iworiso-Markson has been my Chief Press Secretary for almost six years. Let me say that I appreciate his service; he served me well. Once again, congratulations to Daniel Iworiso-Markson, you deserve this elevation.

    Dicks.jpg

    ‘’Today, you have been found worthy to join the State Executive Council. All I can say is that this is a call to higher duty. I will say that to whom much is given, much more is expected. I assign a portfolio you are quite familiar with.

    “I hereby assign you to the critical Ministry of Information. For Markson, you were not just my chief press secretary; you were a key member of the state media team. Working with a team of committed people, I expect you now as chairman of the state information/media team to work in synergy with other members of the media team.”
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 5, 2017 at 2:56 PM
