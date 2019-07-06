advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics Governor El-Rufai’s Son Threatens President Buhari Over Appointments – Tori News

#1
A son of the Kaduna state governor has threatened to take action against President Muhammadu Buhari.....

“We trust you, Mr. President. It has nothing to do with partisanship. It has nothing to do with your cult following that only fools deny. But recent appointments aside, if some Ministers return, well, that trust will become very unsteady. We are not PDP, you will hear us!” Bello tweeted Friday night
Click to expand...
gov son.JPG

Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2XzIrh6

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[11]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top