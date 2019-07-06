A son of the Kaduna state governor has threatened to take action against President Muhammadu Buhari.....
“We trust you, Mr. President. It has nothing to do with partisanship. It has nothing to do with your cult following that only fools deny. But recent appointments aside, if some Ministers return, well, that trust will become very unsteady. We are not PDP, you will hear us!” Bello tweeted Friday night
