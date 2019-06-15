Politics Governor El-Rufai releases new governance structure for Kaduna — FULL DETAILS – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Kaduna State Government has announced the governance structure for the second-term of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The governor has signed an Executive Order creating three new ministries, abolishing three others and amending the mandates of three others. The restructuring does not increase the number of ministries beyond …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2ZoB604

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top