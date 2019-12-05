Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State has reportedly lost his father, Pa Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang. He died at the age of 90 on Sunday December 1.
The Akwa Ibom Governor’s aide, Aniekeme Finbarr said the burial arrangements will be announced by the family. “Gabriel Nkanang, the eldest son of …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RjDaWj
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Akwa Ibom Governor’s aide, Aniekeme Finbarr said the burial arrangements will be announced by the family. “Gabriel Nkanang, the eldest son of …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RjDaWj
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]