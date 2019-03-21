Kano State Government has distributed over 10,000 delivery kits worth N150 million to pregnant women in at least 15 local government areas of the state. The state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed this today during the launch of the distribution of the free delivery kits on Wednesday to 2,000 …
